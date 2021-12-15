ALVA, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University Singers were chosen to perform at a prestigious, annual music educator conference.
The Northwestern Singers are one of six groups chosen to perform at the Oklahoma Music Educators Association Conference in January.
“We’ve been working all year towards this,” said Karsten Longhurst, director of choral studies and assistant professor of music. “This is the biggest performance opportunity in the six years I’ve been here. It’s a huge honor being able to present our work in front of our colleagues of the state and music.”
Several choirs across Oklahoma submitted live recordings of their group singing to enter into the chance of being selected as one of the six groups who are chosen for this performance. The submissions were open to all ages, according to press release from Northwestern.
The Northwestern Singers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 as part of the evening honor choral program at the First Baptist Church in downtown Tulsa. The admission fee is $10.
“I’m so excited and proud of Dr. Longhurst and the University Singers to represent Northwestern at this event,” said Kimberly Weast, professor of theatre arts and chair of the Department of Fine Arts. “The opportunity for us to perform in the OkMEA has taken numerous years with wonderful former and current students offering many hours of preparation and dedication to be chosen. This opportunity will once again inform those in attendance that NWOSU has an excellent vocal music program.”
“Northwestern is one of the smallest among the regional universities,” Longhurst said, “So I think it speaks volumes for our program that we were given the opportunity to perform at such a prestigious event.”
The local community will have its first opportunity to hear these commissioned pieces Jan. 24 when the Northwestern Singers celebrate their OkMEA performance at a 7 p.m. concert in Herod Hall Auditorium on the Northwestern-Alva campus.
