WOODWARD, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Woodward senior Carolyn Reaves, of Fort Supply, has been named the stipend recipient of the Child Welfare Professional Enhancement Program (CWPEP) for the 2022-23 academic year by the NWOSU department of social work.
CWPEP provides funds for students who plan careers in child welfare services in Oklahoma. The stipends are awarded to full-time students majoring in social work and provide money toward educational expenses to participating students.
Students who receive the stipends complete educational internships in child welfare agencies within the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS). Upon graduation, students are assured employment in the participating DHS programs.
"I'm thrilled to have this opportunity to advance my professional skills in the area of child welfare,” Reaves said. “A career to make a real difference in the lives of children and families is the reason I went into social work.”
CWPEP is a Title IV-E partnership between the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Department of Human Services, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families Council and Social Work Education (CSWE) in accredited social work programs in Oklahoma.
The University of Oklahoma manages the child welfare consortium. Other partners along with Northwestern include East Central University and Oral Roberts University.
Funding for the educational program is provided by Title IV-E of the social security act, called the Child Welfare Training program.
“The social work program is proud to administer the CWPEP program and play an essential role in securing and retaining quality social workers in the public child welfare system,” Dr. Kylene Rehder, department of social work chair, CWPEP coordinator, and professor of social work, said. “CWPEP at Northwestern has graduated 21 students, resulting in more than $160,000 being awarded in educational assistance.”
For information about Northwestern’s department of social work, contact Rehder at (580) 327-8135 or kdrehder@nwosu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.