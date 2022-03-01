Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials have announced enrollment numbers for the spring 2022 semester.
A total of 1,709 students are enrolled in spring classes, which is less than 1% fewer than last year.
Northwestern is experiencing positive growth regarding the concurrent enrollment and graduate enrollment numbers. Northwestern’s graduate school experienced an 11.4% increase in enrollment, while the number of students enrolled in concurrent classes, which are classes for qualifying high school juniors and seniors, increased 18.8%.
At the main campus in Alva, 1,007 students are enrolled. Enrollment at the Enid location decreased by 2.6% with a total of 187, while enrollment at the Woodward site is 142, a decrease of 8.9%.
Northwestern’s outreach sites, including the University Center of Ponca City, reported enrollment of 78 students. As for online courses, 989 students are enrolled in at least one online course, which is a 2.1% increase.
“Enrollment continues to be an area of concern, not only at Northwestern, but throughout the state and nation,” said Janet Cunningham, president of Northwestern. “We commend our recruitment office, along with faculty and staff, for their continuous efforts. We have strong strategies in place to show students the impact of a degree, and their experiences at Northwestern will truly change their lives.”
Calleb Mosburg, dean of student affairs and enrollment management, noted that although the initial shock has subsided, COVID-19 still is affecting Northwestern’s enrollment.
“We see students not coming back to finish their degree and stopping out,” Mosburg said. “When this happens, we do everything we can to make sure the student knows they’re valued at Northwestern. We are committed to our strategies and continue to encourage students throughout the enrollment process.”
Although Northwestern saw a small decrease in enrollment numbers, the university continues to be recognized for outstanding educational opportunities on a national level, while also providing lower costs compared to many schools in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.