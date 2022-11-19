Enid News & Eagle
The Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association has launched its annual GivingTuesday campaign through Dec. 6, 2022.
“Take the Step, Make a Difference” — GivingTuesday 2022 — provides the online opportunity to invest in Northwestern students’ academic careers through scholarships. Northwestern has participated in GivingTuesday since 2015, and more than $412,000 in donations have been raised to support students.
This year’s goal is to see 60 donors invest in Northwestern’s students.
“Generous alum David Johnson and his wife Louise have pledged to their family scholarship a one-to-one dollar match of up to $250 per donor with a total pledge of $10,000,” said Skeeter Bird, CEO of Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association. “With the first $10,000 we raise, we can generate $20,000 in endowed scholarship support for our students. The matching support will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis, so act quickly to leverage your charitable investment.”
Gifts may be made online at https://ournorthwestern.org/donate, or gifts are accepted by check made payable to the Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association and mailed to 709 Oklahoma Blvd., Alva, OK 73717.
Each gift will be added to the endowment of the donor’s choice. If no choice is made, the funds will go to Rangers Investing In Students And Education (RISE), the general endowed scholarship fund. For more information on RISE and annual giving go to https://ournorthwestern.org/donate or call (580) 327-8593.
A new incentive has been added this year to encourage new donors to invest. For the individual who brings the most new donors to this campaign, Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association will donate $500 to the scholarship endowment of that individual’s choice. The online form provides a field for the donor to give credit to the person who encouraged the donation. The individual who receives the most referrals will be given the chance to invest the funds in his or her favorite endowment at the end of this event on Dec. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.