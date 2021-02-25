Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association is preparing to recognize the 2021 outstanding seniors.
Seniors who graduated in December 2020 or are set to graduate in spring/summer 2021 are encouraged to apply. Applicants must have: Completed a minimum of 60 hours at Northwestern Oklahoma State University; have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or higher at time of graduation; and were not subject to academic or disciplinary action.
Complete application packets must be received in the Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association office by 5 p.m. March 23. The office is located in the northwest corner of the Student Center building, Alva campus. Packets should be addressed to Jodie Randels, 709 Oklahoma Blvd., Alva, OK 73717.
Application materials include: a resume; one to three letters of recommendation (from administrators, faculty, community members and supervisors); current photo; and official transcript.
After review and selection by the Outstanding Seniors Selection Committee — composed of Northwestern Alumni Board members — applicants will be contacted. Outstanding Seniors will be recognized at an awards ceremony. Details will be announced at a later date.
For information, contact Jodie Randels at (580) 327-8593 or jlrandels@nwosu.edu.
