Northwestern Oklahoma State University is offering three microcredential courses to assist new correctional officers entering the field.
The program will help corrections officers with “the development of basic knowledge and skills necessary to interact with inmates and fellow staff professionally, as well as further their knowledge of the field they are entering,” Jeff McAlpin said. “It also opens the door for these new officers to further their careers by continuing their education in the future.”
McAlpin is an instructor of sociology/criminal justice and administrative director at Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva. Completing the three courses gives the officer nine hours of credit that can be applied toward any number of degrees.
He developed this program with James Bell, vice president for academic affairs at NWOSU, and input from Oklahoma Department of Corrections and Northwestern criminal justice faculty to accommodate employees needing additional training.
The microcredential consists of two criminal justice courses and one sociology course that will be in the social sciences department at Northwestern. It will increase training opportunities for officers within the Oklahoma Department of Corrections system.
“This program is part of a continuing effort by Northwestern to provide educational opportunities for employees in critical needs occupations in Oklahoma,” Bell said. “We are excited to offer this microcredential that builds and expands our partnership with the department of corrections.”
Courses can be taken in-person or online, which allows for flexible and accessible accommodations for the student.
For more information regarding the microcredential program, visit https://www.nwosu.edu/school-of-arts-and-sciences/social-sciences/criminal-justice-law-enforcement-and-corrections. Click on the gray tab stating “Corrections Professional Microcredential.” Questions can be directed to Bell at (580) 327-8406 or email at jlbell@nwosu.edu, or to McAlpin at (580)327-8517 or email atjdmcalpin@nwosu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.