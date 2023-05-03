ENID, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Northern Oklahoma College Enid have partnered to create an RN-to-BSN pathway for students to earn their nursing degree starting at NOC and finishing at Northwestern.
By choosing this option, students will have a streamlined process between the two programs by decreasing barriers and, overall, becoming cost-effective. The pathway has multiple entry points that will allow a student to start in the fall, spring or summer.
A student can obtain their associate’s registered nurse degree at NOC Enid in approximately six semesters, depending on their degree plan, and apply to Northwestern’s RN-to-BSN program. Once at Northwestern, the student will finish their bachelor’s degree in three semesters.
“The Charles Morton Share Trust Division of Nursing at Northwestern and NOC Nursing know how imperative it is for students to have clear guidelines for degree completions,” said Dr. Leslie Collins, chair of the Charles Morton Share Trust Division of Nursing. “We are very excited to finalize this RN-to-BSN pathway so that students can take advantage of both higher education institutions and all that each has to offer. We know that this partnership will help increase the number of practicing nurses in our communities and help students meet their goals when and where they need.”
Questions regarding the Northwestern nursing program should be directed to Collins at (580) 327-8493 or by email at nursing@nwosu.edu. Questions for NOC Enid’s nursing program should be asked of Dr. Nikole Hicks at (580) 628-6679 or by email at nursing@noc.edu.
