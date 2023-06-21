The work of the Northwestern News is receiving recognition.
Oklahoma Press Association awarded Northwestern News the Sequoyah Award — highest award for college newspapers in the state. The award was presented during its 2022 Better Newspaper Contest on June 10 at OPA’s awards banquet in Shawnee.
“Winning the Sequoyah has been a staff goal for some time,” Kaylene Armstrong, Northwestern News adviser, said. “I am so proud of this staff, who so deserve this honor. They worked hard and always gave it their best, and the judges recognized it.”
Judges assigned points based on the quality of each paper’s news content, photography, layout and design, editorial writing, sports coverage and advertising. Northwestern News won more points than any other collegiate newspaper with 500 points in Division 9, which includes college newspapers from Cameron University, Langston University, Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma State University and Rose State College.
“The Northwestern News staff is honored and humbled to receive this recognition,” said Jordan Green, Northwestern News’ editor-in-chief. “The Sequoyah Award is the highest award a newspaper can earn in its division in Oklahoma, and we don’t take lightly the honor of being named the best collegiate paper in the state. We are extremely grateful.”
Northwestern News won first place in news content, advertising and photography. It won second place in layout and design, and third place in sports coverage and editorial writing.
The success did not stop there. Northwestern News staff won nine first-place awards for teamwork and individual work produced in 2022.
News staffers Cade Kennedy, Connor Gray and Green won the first-place award for in-depth reporting for their story series “Help Wanted: Struggles of Hiring in Rural Oklahoma.”
Kennedy is an Alva junior majoring in mass communication, and he served as the News’ sports editor. Gray, a Perkins native, was the News’ online editor. He and Green, who is from Blackwell, graduated with bachelor’s degrees in mass communication in May.
News staffers took second place in the in-depth category for “Money talks: Examining Northwestern scholarships.” The authors included May mass communication graduates Joshua Hinton, Pond Creek; Caitlin Hofen, Alva, who served as the News’ features editor; Benjamin Kliewer, Mountain View; and Jara Reeder, Elk City.
Colby Dalton, a former mass communication major from Amarillo, Texas, who served as the News’ photo editor, won the first place award for feature photography for his portrait of a Northwestern rodeo team member.
J.D. Eddy, a graduate student from Tuttle who served as the News’ editorial editor, won the first place award for sports photography with an image of the Northwestern football team.
Derrick Galindo, a mass communication major from Alva who serves as the News’ advertising manager, won first place awards for small-space advertising and large-space advertising. The advertisements were for Cookie’s Bowl and Café of Alva and the annual Alva High School pumpkin roll sale, respectively.
Green won first for column writing. He submitted three personal columns written during 2022 based on the topics of friendship and mentorship. He won the first place award for news photography with a photo from the September car show in downtown Alva, and he won the first place award for a front page design with the Oct. 27 edition.
Kennedy won the first place award for education reporting for his portion of the “Help Wanted” series, titled “Small schools face teacher shortage.”
Northwestern News brought home multiple second- and third-place awards as well.
Dalton won the second- and third-place awards for news photography with a photo of a university e-gaming event and a photo of the September car show, respectively. He also won the third place award for feature photography with a photo of the 2022 Miss Northwestern crowning.
Green won second- and third-place awards for news stories. The two stories discussed the university’s response to the coronavirus and a public safety incident on campus, respectively. He also won second place for feature photography with a portrait of an Alva man.
Hofen won second place for business stories with her reporting on the impact of small businesses in Alva.
Dylan Whitely, a 2022 mass communication graduate from Alva, won third place for business stories with his reporting on nutritional teas.
Eddy won second place for sports photography with a photo of the Northwestern-Southwestern football game.
“The News team is made up of talented, dedicated student journalists who love Northwestern and love helping people,” Green said. “We have loved every minute of serving our campus community, even when the going got tough. We couldn’t do what we do without our readers, campus community and professors. Our newspaper adviser, Dr. Kaylene Armstrong, is the best out there, and we are blessed to have her. The university has supported us strongly. We can’t say ‘thank you’ enough to everyone who made this possible. For those of us who have recently graduated, we are so glad to be able to end our time at Northwestern — and the News — on such a high note.”
To read articles published in the Northwestern News, visithttps://northwesternnews.rangerpulse.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.