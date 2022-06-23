ALVA, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University has named James Bell as new vice president for academic affairs beginning July 1.
Bell replaces Bo Hannaford who is assuming the role of university president on July 1.
“I am pleased Dr. Bell has accepted the appointment of Vice President for Academic Affairs,” Hannaford said. “His experience as a chair and as a dean has prepared him well for this next chapter in his career. Dr. Bell strives for excellence within our academic programs and works well with our students, faculty and staff. I have worked with him in the areas of accreditation, strategic planning, and program development, and I am confident he will excel in this role.”
Bell joined the Northwestern faculty as an associate professor of English and the chair of the English, Foreign Language and Humanities Department in the fall of 2010. He left Northwestern in 2013 and worked remotely as a senior test development specialist with Data Recognition Corp. He returned to Northwestern in 2015 as the dean of the School of Arts and Sciences. In 2016, he transitioned to the associate vice president for academics and dean of faculty.
“Serving as dean of faculty has given me the opportunity to work with faculty in a number of different contexts,” Bell said. “I have worked most closely with department and division chairs — and the university is fortunate to have a committed, smart, collegial and practical group of chairs.”
Bell said as dean his priority has been to simplify and clarify academic processes and to improve communication about those processes wherever possible, and he looks forward to maintaining that priority in this new role. He anticipates that this role will give him more opportunities to celebrate the accomplishments and quality of Northwestern faculty and students.
“It is my hope that the vice president’s office will give me an even bigger platform to promote Northwestern, its programs, and its people,” Bell said. “It sounds like a cliché, but I am absolutely sincere when I say that the people are what I love about Northwestern.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.