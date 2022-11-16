ENID, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s locations in Alva, Enid and Woodward will close for Thanksgiving break Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 23-25, 2022.
No classes will be held during this time at the university, and campus offices will be closed.
Offices will resume normal business hours on Monday, Nov. 28.
Fall commencement ceremonies will be 3:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in Percefull Fieldhouse, and final exams will take place Dec. 6-9.
Enrollment for spring 2022 is open. Students can meet with their advisers before they leave for winter break to enroll in classes. The course schedule can be found online at www.nwosu.edu/course-schedules. Undergraduate catalogs are online at www.nwosu.edu/undergraduate-catalog, and the graduate catalogs are online at www.nwosu.edu/graduate-catalog.
