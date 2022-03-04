ALVA, Okla. — Students from four schools earned top awards during the Northwest Oklahoma Regional Science Fair held virtually by Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
Since 1957, Northwestern has hosted this science fair. This program has evolved over the years to become one of outreach, service learning, and has served as a springboard for aspiring students to pursue STEM fields.
The fair services Northwest Oklahoma and is a feeder fair for the Oklahoma State Science & Engineering Fair (OSSEF) held March 25—26 at Oklahoma State University. At the regional fair, judges have the capability of advancing a project to the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Atlanta.
Participants are divided into two categories: Division I grades 9-12 and Division II grades 6-8.
Overall winners:
Broadcom Masters Nominees 7th-8th grades — Mia Cole from Vici Public Schools, A Faster More Efficient Way to Grow
Division II — Reserve Champion, BrayLeigh Capps and Hannah Nance from Vici Public Schools, Stress Sucks!; Grand Champion, Mia Cole from Vici Public Schools, A Faster and More Efficient Way to Grow
Division I — Reserve Champion, Elizabeth Wallace from Northwest Technology Center (Fairview), Faster Than the Wind; Grand Champion, Lexie Zuniga from Northwest Technology Center (Fairview), Bounce Off the Wall
Northwestern Senior Scholarships — $500, McKenzie Olson from Burlington Public Schools, Stain Fighters!; $1,000 Joshua Meyer from Ringwood Public Schools, Aquaponics vs. Traditional Growing; $1,500, Elizabeth Wallace from Northwest Technology Center (Fairview), Faster Than the Wind
International Science and Engineering Fair Qualifiers — Elizabeth Wallace from Northwest Technology Center (Fairview), Faster Than the Wind; Lexie Zuniga from Northwest Technology Center (Fairview), Bounce Off the Wall
State qualifiers:
Northwest Technology Center (Fairview) — Teagyn Baker, Kelsie Doane, Elizabeth Wallace, Lexie Zuniga
Ringwood — Gavin Bergdall, Bridget Burnett, Cody Conaway, Saul Espinoza, Naomi Gonzalez, Jace Haffner, Priscilla Jacobo, Sadie Ratzlaff, Natalia Silva
Vici — BrayLeigh Capps, Mia Cole, Ian Heidlebaugh, Andrew Keeton, Kason Leach, Hannah Nance
Regional Science Fair category winners:
Animal Science, Division I — 1st, Haven Stoner from Burlington Public Schools, Brine Shrimp Hatching Rate
Behavioral/Social Sciences, Division II — 2nd, Rylie Kruse and Bryonna Lund from Vici Public Schools, Will Sound Affect Your Concentration?; 1st, BrayLeigh Capps and Hannah Nance from Vici Public Schools, Stress Sucks!
Behavioral/Social Sciences, Division I — 3rd, Luis Gonzalez and Dalton Pettus from Ringwood Public Schools, Moon Murders; 2nd, Ranee Russell from Burlington Public Schools, How Abandoned Building Effect My Heart Rate; 1st, Priscilla Jacobo and Sadie Ratzlaff from Ringwood Public Schools, Soul Music
Biochemistry/Chemistry, Division I — 3rd, Alexander Harmon from Burlington Public Schools, Cheap Fuels vs. Expensive Fuel; 2nd, Cody Conaway and Jace Haffner from Ringwood Public Schools, The Flight of a Bottle Rocket; 1st, Gavin Bergdall from Ringwood Public Schools, Electrical Fruits
Biomedical/Health Sciences, Division I — Honorable Mention, Hailey McCullough from Burlington Public Schools, True Hue; 3rd, Zoey Jennings and Cadie McCracken from Vici Public Schools, Does Pre-Workout Really Make You Woke or Is It Just an Expensive Kool-Aid?; 2nd, Ian Heidlebaugh and Andrew Keeton from Vici Public Schools, VR, A New Way or Exercising, 1st, Kason Leach from Vici Public Schools, Delight in Every Bite — Does Watching Film Cause You to Eat More Without Realizing?
Earth/Environmental Sciences & Natural Resources, Division II — 1st, Seth Zahnter from Burlington Public Schools, Water Hot vs. Cold
Earth/Environmental Sciences & Natural Resources, Division I — 2nd, Gavin Brinson and Grady Goodman from Ringwood Public Schools, Water Everywhere and Its Effects on Plant Care; 1st, Trevor Hankey from Burlington Public Schools, Noise Pollution
Engineering Technology: Statics and Dynamics, Division II — 1st, Rebecka Carlson from Burlington Public Schools, Xbox Battery Equipment
Engineering Technology: Statics and Dynamics, Division I — 2nd, Elizabeth Wallace from Northwest Technology Center (Fairview), Faster Than the Wind; 1st, Lexie Zuniga from Northwest Technology Center (Fairview), Bounce Off the Wall
Microbiology, Division I — 3rd, Justin Charqueno and Hayden Hutchins from Ringwood Public Schools, Cheap vs. Fancy: Growing Molds on Food; 2nd, Baelynn Aguilar and Galilea Aguilar from Ringwood Public Schools, Bacterioso in Our Schoolioso; 1st, Bridget Burnett and Saul Espinoza from Ringwood Public Schools, Are You Playing with Bacteria?
Physics/Astronomy, Division I — 2nd, Hayden Baker and Rowdy Schmidt from Ringwood Public Schools, Hit It Out of the Park; 1st, Carson Hiebert from Ringwood Public Schools, Let There Be Light
Plant Sciences, Division II — 1st, Mia Cole from Vici Public Schools, A Faster and More Efficient Way to Grow
Plant Sciences, Division I — 3rd, Selena Jacobo from Ringwood Public Schools, Growing Herbs with Aquaponics, 2nd, Teagyn Baker and Kelsie Doane from Northwest Technology Center (Fairview), Cut It Up; 1st, Naomi Gonzalez and Natalia Silva from Ringwood Public Schools, The Feelings Behind the Roots
Special award winners:
American Meteorological Society — Grady Goodman and Gavin Brinson from Ringwood Public Schools, Water Everywhere and Its Effects on Plant Care
American Psychological Society — Hannah Nance and BrayLeigh Capps from Vici Public Schools, Stress Sucks
ASM Materials Education Foundation — Lexie Zuniga from Northwest Technology Center (Fairview), Bounce Off the Wall
Association for Women Geoscientists — Mia Cole from Vici Public Schools, A Faster More Efficient Way to Grow
Mu Alpha Theta Award — Lexie Zuniga from Northwest Technology Center (Fairview), Bounce Off the Wall
NASA Earth System Science Award — Dalton Pettus and Luis Gonzalez from Ringwood Public Schools, Moon Murders
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Award — Grady Goodman and Gavin Brinson from Ringwood Public Schools, Water Everywhere and Its Effects on Plant Care
Office of Naval Research
Division II — Mia Cole from Vici Public Schools, A Faster and More Efficient Way to Grow
Division I — Lexie Zuniga from Northwest Technology Center (Fairview), Bounce Off the Wall
Ricoh Sustainable Development Award — Kelsie Doane and Teagyn Baker from Northwest Technology Center (Fairview), Cut It Up
Stockholm Junior Water Prize — Grady Goodman and Gavin Brinson from Ringwood Public Schools, Water Everywhere and Its Effects on Plant Care
That’s Geography — Elizabeth Wallace from Northwest Technology Center (Fairview), Faster Than The Wind
U.S. Agency for International Development — Kelsie Doane and Teagyn Baker from Northwest Technology Center (Fairview), Cut It Up
U.S. Metric Association — Elizabeth Wallace from Northwest Technology Center (Fairview), Faster Than The Wind
Yale Science and Engineering Association — Elizabeth Wallace from Northwest Oklahoma Center (Fairview), Faster Than The Wind
