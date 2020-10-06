ENID, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid will extend hours and hold an evening event during the week of Oct. 12-15 for Reach Higher: RECONNECT Week.
Reach Higher is a program designed for students who have earned some college credit to explore options to finish their bachelor’s degrees. During this week, students can apply to attend Northwestern, explore degree options, receive advise on finishing a degree, obtain financial aid counseling and tour the facilities.
The primary goals of Reach Higher: RECONNECT Week are to increase awareness of the adult-friendly bachelor’s degree completion options available through the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education’s Reach Higher initiative and encourage adults who have earned some college credit to complete their bachelor’s degrees in-person or online.
Northwestern-Enid, 2929 E. Randolph, will be open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12-14. On Oct. 15, the campus will extend its hours to 7 p.m., and personnel will be available for potential students to ask questions and have one-on-one advisory sessions. Face coverings are required inside the campus building and social distancing is being practiced.
For information or to set up a virtual meeting, contact Dr. Jerry Gustafson at (580) 213-3184 or jjgustafson@nwosu.edu. Additional information about becoming a student at Northwestern-Enid may be found at www.nwosu.edu/enid.
