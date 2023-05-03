ALVA, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University recently announced the induction of new members into several honor societies.
Red and Black Scroll
Red and Black Scroll recognizes outstanding scholarship and service among sophomore students at Northwestern. Requirements for membership include completion of 40-59 hours of college credit, a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0, participation in two or more campus organizations or activities, attendance at Northwestern for at least two semesters and non-failure of a college course. The 25 new members i received their certificates via email.
Sponsors are Dr. Sheila Brintnall, professor of mathematics, and Dr. Dena Walker, associate professor of mathematics.
This year’s inductees are Yarely Isabel Aguilar of Ringwood, accounting major; Kathryn Brashears of Beaver, biology major; Sagelyn Budy of Alva, agriculture major; Avery Crockett of Osawatomie, Kansas, undecided major; Taylor Ellis of Enid, agriculture education major; Cooper Frymire of Thomas, biology major; Josie Gibson of Guymon, agriculture business major; Adrianna Gutierrez of Alva, pre-nursing major; Madeline Long of Gate, early childhood education major; Skylar Lopez of Wichita, Kansas, pre-nursing major; Hunter McMillin of Sylvia, Texas, psychology major; Brooke Miller of Harrisonville, Missouri, health and sports science education major; Christi-Anne Mills of Tulsa, health and sports science education major; Kylie Morgan of Alva, pre-nursing major; Jazlyn Norwood of Little Elm, Texas, pre-nursing major; Tara Owen of Alva, mass communication major; Madeline Pack of Lexington, pre-nursing major; Mattie Ann Pitts of Waynoka, elementary education major; Azucena Rivera-Martinez of Alva, accounting major; Pemba Sherpa of Alva, computer science major; Cora Beth Taylor of Kingfisher, biology major; Bridget Mae Wilhite of Cherokee, pre-nursing major; Braden Williams of Alva, biology-health science option and chemistry major; Lindie Williams of May, biology-health science option major; and Johnathan Ylitalo of Enid, biology-health science option and chemistry major.
Delta Mu Delta
Delta Mu Delta is an international business honor society that recognizes and encourages the academic excellence of students at qualifying colleges and universities. Requirements for membership include completion of half of the major coursework, falling in the top 20 percent of the majors at Northwestern, a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25 and completion of 24 credit hours at Northwestern.
The sponsor for the Northwestern chapter is Dr. Wei Zhou, associate professor of business.
This year’s six inductees include senior business majors Liberty Bird of Alva; Janessa Davis of Woodward; Caton Elwood of Mutual; Haruki Kitazaki of Fukuoka, Japan; Karli Packard of Nashville, Kansas; and Ashton Tuck of Bixby.
Phi Alpha Theta
Phi Alpha Theta is an international history honor society dedicated to promoting the study of history. Requirements for membership include a minimum of 12 hours of history, a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 and a grade point average of at least 3.1 in history.
The sponsor for the Northwestern chapter is Dr. Eric Schmaltz, social sciences department chair and professor of history.
This year’s two inductees include history major Ava Carr, Tuttle sophomore, and social science education major Jessica Myers, Enid junior.
Pi Sigma Alpha
Pi Sigma Alpha is an international political science honor society dedicated to promoting the understanding of politics, democracy and citizenship throughout the world. Requirements for membership include a minimum of 12 hours of political science, a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 and must be in the top third of the graduating class.
The sponsor for the Northwestern chapter is Dr. Aaron Mason, professor of political science.
This year’s two inductees are political science majors Shad Brackin, Freedom senior, and Carmen Gonser, Woodward senior.
Pi Gamma Mu
Pi Gamma Mu is an international social sciences honor society dedicated to promoting excellence in social sciences and upholding scholarship, leadership and service. Requirements for membership include a minimum of 20 hours of social science, a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 and must be in the top third of the graduating class.
The sponsor for the Northwestern chapter is Jana Brown Pittman, instructor of history and social science education coordinator.
This year’s five senior inductees include criminal justice majors Miranda Duplissey of Ponca City, Kylee Harzman of Alva, social science education major Elizabeth Terbush of Woodward, social work major Melanie Yager of Woodward, and political science major Shad Brackin of Freedom.
