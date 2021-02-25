Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association is canceling two upcoming events in response to the continuing health and safety concerns of the COVID-19 environment.
This is the second year the Spring Alumni Reunion and Baseball, Hot Dogs and Apple Pie have been canceled due to the coronavirus.
“We have remained diligent in doing everything we can to protect the health and well-being of our greater Northwestern community,” said Skeeter Bird, CEO, Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association. “While there are positive reports regarding an aggressive vaccination program and a recent downturn in cases in some areas, we feel we are not yet in a place to ensure we can offer an alumni event free of the COVID-19 risks.”
The annual Spring Alumni Reunion had been scheduled for April 24.
“The Outstanding Graduates of 2020 will now be the Outstanding Graduates of 2022,” said John Allen, Director, Alumni Relations. “We also look forward to celebrating the honored classes from 2020, 2021 and 2022 on April 30, 2022.”
The Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association, in partnership with Northwestern- Enid, has sponsored the Baseball, Hot Dogs and Apple Pie event at David Allen Memorial Ball Park for several years. It has been held in conjunction with the Ranger Baseball team schedule and brings area youth baseball teams in to meet the Ranger players.
The event had been scheduled for April 13. However, the Northwestern baseball team remains scheduled to play East Central University at 7 p.m. April 13 at the David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.