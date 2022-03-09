Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Staff Council is sponsoring campus beautification events in Alva, Enid and Woodward during April and are looking for volunteers to help.
All students and university employees are welcome to volunteer their services to help give the campus a facelift from 1-4 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, on the Alva campus.
Students, faculty, staff and administrators will help plant flowers, pick up trash, paint curbs and complete other chores to help the campus look more beautiful, according to the university.
Efforts at the Alva campus come prior to welcoming alumni and guests back to campus for the annual Spring Reunion Day events on April 30.
Those planning to volunteer can contact Erin Davis, Staff Council chair, at eedavis@nwosu.edu or (580) 327-8480 by April 11 with names of students, faculty/staff members, administrators and club or organization members participating.
Volunteers should dress for outdoor work and meet at 12:45 p.m. on the west side of the Student Center to receive instructions on the projects to be completed for the day. Tools, gloves and trash bags will be provided; however, volunteers may bring their own tools and gloves. Students and employees who cannot come at 12:45 p.m. can check-in to help at any time during the hours of the event.
Staff Council will take a group photo at 12:45. Volunteers can come for the photo, go to class at 1 p.m. and come back to help.
In case of inclement weather, Campus Beautification Day in Alva will be moved to April 25.
Woodward and Enid
Staff Council members will join student and employee volunteers 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Woodward campus, and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Enid campus
Pre-registration at these two locations is requested by April 18. Woodward volunteers should pre-register by signing up at the front desk, and Enid volunteers should contact Tiffany Misak, administrative assistant, in the dean’s office.
Mindi Clark, assistant professor of agriculture, and her students are growing and providing the plants for the campus events.
A record of the number of hours volunteered by employees and students will be kept so it can be reflected in service learning reporting. Everyone planning to volunteer is asked to sign in and provide the approximate amount of time available to work.
Questions about Campus Beautification Day or Staff Council may be directed to Davis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.