ENID, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University is hosting a visual arts workshop investigating rematriation and ancestral venerations practices via drawing, painting and creative writing.
Leading the workshop is artist Chelsea T. Hicks, from the Osage, Pawhuska District, who was the November artist-in-residence in the Northwestern-Alva visual arts program.
Her workshop is titled "Creating with Our Ancestors" and will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in the Jesse Dunn Annex 327. Limited seats are available.
Kyle Larson, associate professor art, said participants will do a timed sketch session incorporating their object or document into a drawing, and then in the afternoon, there will be a storytelling exercise using the visual creation.
“Via writing prompts, participants will seek to explicate and deepen our understanding of the ways in which we hold connections to our matrilineal lines, both through the concept of inheritance and disinheritance,” Larson said.
The all-day workshop will explore how people of various backgrounds understand rematriation and its purpose today.
Participants are encouraged to bring a family heirloom, documents or an object representing one or more of their matrilineal ancestral cultures — where their mother, grandmother or great-grandmother first originated.
Hicks is an incoming Tulsa Artist Fellow and a Native Arts & Culture Foundation 2021 LIFT Awardee. She has been published in several notable publications and was a 2020 finalist for the Eliza So Fellowship for Native American women writers.
Also in 2020, she was a visiting artist at the School of Art Institute of Chicago after earning a master’s in English from UC Davis and a master of fine arts from the Institute of American Indian Arts.
Her advocacy work has included recruiting with the Virginia Indian Pre-College Outreach Initiative (VIP-COI), Northern and Southern California Osage diaspora groups,and heritage language creative writing and revitalization workshops. She authored poetry for the sound art collection Onomatopoeias For Wrangell-St. Elias, funded by the Double Hoo Grant at the University of Virginia, where she was awarded the Peter and Phyllis Pruden scholarship for excellence in the English major as well as the University Achievement Award (2008-2012).
The Ford Foundation awarded her a 2021 honorable mention for the promotion of Indigenous-language creative writing.
Hicks is planning an Indigenous Language Creative Writing Conference for November 2022 in Tulsa, funded by the Mid-America Art Alliance.
To register for the workshop, contact Larson at krlarson@nwosu.edu or call (580) 327-8108.
