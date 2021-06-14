ALVA, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Alva campus is partnering with the Oklahoma Blood Institute for a blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in the Student Center Ranger Room.
Northwestern Upward Bound program members are sponsoring the event.
Due to the nationwide blood shortage in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) recently revised a number of eligibility requirements for volunteer blood donors regarding eligibility.
Those who spent extended time in many European countries are now no longer deferred due to Mad Cow Disease risks. This change likely will allow many veterans and military personnel to donate blood.
A 12-month deferral has been shortened to a 3-month deferral period for those who have gotten tattoos and ear or body piercings from unlicensed or unlisted facilities, those who have had blood transfusions, health care workers who have had an accidental needle stick or splash and those who have traveled to malaria-endemic areas.
“We’re excited to see the FDA use the latest scientific data to adjust deferral criteria, allowing us to welcome back many donors,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of OBI. “Many donors who have previously been unable to give are now able to support the community blood supply that patients so desperately count on to recover from trauma, fight cancer, undergo surgery or battle life-threatening diseases.”
Diabetes, high blood pressure or thyroid disease often not obstacles to giving blood, and donors who have received the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine face no waiting time before giving blood or platelets.
All blood donors will receive a free summer-themed T-shirt, free health screenings and donor rewards points.
Free pizza will be available during the Alva drive, and all donors will receive a free Chick-fil-A combo meal coupon. Donors also will receive their choice of a voucher for free admission to Science Museum Oklahoma for one entry, a voucher for free admission to Frontier City for one entry or a voucher for free admission to Safari Joe’s H20 Water Park for two entries.
Donors will need to present a photo ID to give blood.
If donors choose to not take the T-shirt, funds will be donated to Global Blood Fund, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization helping secure supplies and bloodmobiles for blood centers in developing countries.
Those wishing to make an appointment or volunteer or who have questions can contact Jaunita Dotson, Upward Bound director, at (580) 327-8113 or jrdotson@nwosu.edu.
