Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.