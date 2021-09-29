ALVA, Okla. — Next week is game on for the Northwestern Rangers’ 2021 Homecoming celebrations.
A host of activities is planned for homecoming week — with its previously announced theme of "Game On" — from Oct. 7-9 at Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s main campus in Alva, with several registration deadlines next Wednesday.
NWOSU’s homecoming parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in downtown Alva, leading up to the football game with the University of Arkansas at Monticello at 4 p.m. at Ranger Field.
Entry forms and float sketches must be submitted by Oct. 6 by noon. Questions may be directed to float chairperson Shannon Leaper at seleaper@nwosu.edu.
Alumni members of Northwestern’s baseball and softball teams will also come together for a co-ed softball game at Myers Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
Bands wishing to march in Saturday’s parade and/or participate in the 3:45 p.m. massed band during pre-game should contact Michael Black, assistant professor of music and director of bands, by Oct. 6, at atmcblack@nwosu.edu or by calling (580) 327-8191.
Registration is needed by Oct. 6 from anyone wishing to play in the alumni band, directed this year by former band director Mike Knedler.
First-place winners in each class in the parade will receive a $150 award and second place will receive a $100 award. In addition, each band participating in the parade will receive a donation of $75 to help defray expenses.
Pre-registration for the annual Ranger Run, which is a 5K race or one-mile fun run that begins at 8 a.m. on Alva’s downtown square, currently is underway as well. Fees for the events are $15 for the 5K and $10 for the fun run. Race-day registration will be $5 more. Pre-registration also can be completed in person at the J.R. Holder Wellness Center.
The “Rally ‘Round the Ranger” homecoming pep rally will take place at noon Oct. 9 at the Ranger statue. Everyone is welcome to attend the event. Pizza will be served afterward.
Reunions of various groups also are a part of every homecoming celebration. This year, past members of the President’s Leadership Class will be reuniting to celebrate the group’s 20th year of existence.
The Miss Cinderella events for high school senior girls will take place on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. with the talent show and the pageant portion set for Friday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m., both in Herod Hall Auditorium.
Most of Saturday morning’s events are also in downtown Alva. At 8 a.m., the Ranger Run will take place, followed by the alumni tent opening at 9 a.m. for a reception with the parade marshal.
Leading the parade on Saturday will be the parade marshal Linda Tutwiler, a former Northwestern student and staff member. Tutwiler was hired in 1986 as the President’s administrative assistant and held that same position for 22 years. She worked for the following Northwestern presidents: Joe Struckle, Tom McDaniel, Paul Beran and Janet Cunningham.
Tutwiler graduated summa cum laude in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in office administration and she earned a Master of Education degree in 1998, both from Northwestern. She obtained both degrees while working full-time as the president’s assistant.
Homecoming buttons, designed once again by Angelia Case, academic projects assistant/media specialist at Northwestern, are on sale for $10 and are the main source of funding for the celebration. Buttons can be used for admission to Miss Cinderella events and the football game. As a bonus, many merchants will be offering discounts to those who wear a button into their businesses.
After the game kickoff, a drawing will take place from among the numbered homecoming buttons and be announced at the game. The winner, who must be at the game and produce the drawn numbered button, will receive $500 in Alva Chamber Bucks.
Also during halftime will be the annual crowning of Ranger Royalty for Ranger King and Queen. Freshman Queen will be announced during the Ranger Royalty Banquet, and recognized during halftime.
A full calendar of events and list of homecoming button discounts from Alva merchants, plus other homecoming information, is available at www.nwosu.edu/homecoming.
