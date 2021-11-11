CANTON, Okla. — An Oakwood man was hospitalized Thursday morning, Nov. 11, 2021, after being pinned for approximately 45 minutes following a two-vehicle accident a mile west of this Blaine County town, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Harry Wile, 78, was transported by air to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition with a leg injury, according to OHP.
A 2014 Freightliner driven by Kendra Pummel, 46, of Woodward, failed to yield from a private drive at Oklahoma 51 and N2470 Road and pulled out in front of the 2008 Chevrolet Uplander driven by Wile, according to an OHP report.
The Uplander struck the truck in the back duals of the trailer, the report states. The accident occurred at 5:30 a.m. Pummell was not injured, OHP reports.
The conditions of both drivers are listed as “normal” on the report, while the cause of the collision is under investigation. Weather conditions were clear at the time of the collision, according to OHP.
