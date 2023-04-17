TONKAWA, Okla. — Students from 10 area schools participated in the Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa Interscholastic Contest April 5, 2023.
Participating schools were Billings High School, Covington-Douglas High School, Deer Creek-Lamont High School, Drummond High School, Hennessey High School, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale High School, St. Mary's Catholic School, Stillwater Junior High School, Tonkawa High School and Woodland High School.
The college administered 245 exams in 30 different testing areas, according to Cara Beth Johnson, NOC business division chair.
Medals for first, second, and third place were presented to students in each contest, and junior and senior students placing received $150, $100 and $50 scholarships, respectively.
Certificates of merit were awarded to all participants. Certificates, medals and scholarships were sent directly to the schools or presented by NOC representatives at awards ceremonies upon request.
For information about Northern Oklahoma College, call (580) 628-6208 or go to www.noc.edu.
