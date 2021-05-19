Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation recently awarded eight $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Northwest Oklahoma who have expressed a desire for a career in medicine and demonstrated leadership, commitment and a love of community during their time in high school.
This year’s scholarship recipients are: Kathryn Brashears, Beaver High School;, Taylor Cardwell, Balko High School; Brandon De La Torre, Pioneer High School; Kedrick Klassen, Woodward High School; Kannin Koehn, Cherokee High School; Marisa Saucedo, Enid High School; Taylor Winn, Mooreland High School; and Baylor Wren, Alva High School.
In addition to the financial scholarship, these students will be invited to participate in the Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation’s mentoring program designed to help students interested in a career in medicine achieve their dream.
Applications are reviewed by the grants/scholarship committee and ranked according to academic accomplishments, extra-curricular activities, and demonstrated enthusiasm for the field of medicine.
“All of these students possess the qualities, character and compassion to take them far in life. The Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation looks forward to working with these students and helping them reach their professional goals,” said Anita Luetkemeyer, NWOOF executive director.
In addition to the scholarship awards, the students are eligible to participate in a mentorship program, designed to identify students interested in a career in medicine and help guide them down the path of becoming a physician by offering job shadowing opportunities, networking events, MCAT exam assistance and application to medical school.
“It’s our goal, by developing relationships with these students, to have a positive impact on their professional development. Then perhaps, when it’s time to begin their career, they might consider returning to NW Oklahoma.” Luetkemeyer said.
