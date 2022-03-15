The Northwest Oklahoma Early Childhood Coalition is celebrating the “Week of the Young Child” by hosting a free family fun event on Saturday, April 9.
Activities will be held at North Meadowlake Park beginning at 9 a.m. and ending with a free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
The “Week of the Young Child” is an annual celebration sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).
“The purpose of the Week of the Young Child is to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs,” said Cheila Armour, CDSA Early Childhood Coordinator.
The fun begins at 9 a.m. with free miniature golf, paddle boats, games and fun activities for the whole family.
“This is a great way for families to spend quality time together,” said Theresa Sharp, chair of the coalition. “We will be giving out health-related information goodie bags and providing healthy activities for all. Parents will be able to learn about job possibilities, career advice and continuing education and scholarship opportunities from NOC, NWOSU, Autry Technology and other institutions, agencies and businesses. Together, we hope to solve problems, break down barriers and create opportunities for the entire family.”
Super heroes scheduled to appear include Batman, Wonder Woman, Captain America, Sparky, Captain Super Tooth and many more. Kids are encouraged to wear their favorite super hero costume.
In addition to all the activities, the Enid Fire Department will have their firetruck on site along with Sparky, and Batman will be appearing with the Enid Police along with their S.W.A.T. vehicle.
Sponsors of the event include Human Service Alliance, CDSA, Pope Distributing, Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation, 107.1 KNID, Salvation Army of Enid, Rick’s Pharmacy, Enid Public Schools, Markes Family Farms and United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
For more information regarding this event, contact Chelia Armour, Early Childhood Coalition, at (580) 242-6131 or email cheila.armour@cdsaok.org.
