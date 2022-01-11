ALVA, Okla. — Violinist Gary Lovini will perform in Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Herod Hall Auditorium at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 as part of the Northwest Oklahoma Concert Series.
The public is welcome to attend the concert with a ticket that may be purchased at the door for $20 for general admission or $5 for students.
Lovini is from the United Kingdom, where he began his professional music career as a teenager. Today, he makes his home in Orlando, Fla.
He rose to stardom and the public eye after winning a major British TV talent show.
He has performed his show at theaters and concert venues around the world, including the London Palladium and the Dr. Phillips Centre for the Performing Arts in Orlando. He has performed on The Royal Variety Performance for the BBC.
The reserved seating section at each concert will be held until five minutes before the performance.
The Northwest Oklahoma Concert Series is supported by Northwestern, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts and Charles Morton Share Trust.
Additional information may be provided by the director of the Concert Series Kimberly Weast, professor of theatre arts and chair of the department of fine arts at Northwestern, at (580) 327-8462 or kkweast@nwosu.edu.
