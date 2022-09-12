ALVA, Okla. — Northwest Oklahoma Concert Series (NWOCS), an organization that seeks to bring cultural performances and entertainment to Northwest Oklahoma, will begin its 2022-23 season Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Four concerts will be performed throughout the season, all of which will begin at 7 p.m. at Northwestern’s Herod Hall Auditorium.
Season tickets, as well as individual performance tickets, may be purchased online at www.nwocs.ludus.com or from Holder Drug or Graceful Arts Center. Anyone interested in buying a contributor package or tickets can contact Kimberly Weast, chair of the Department of Fine Arts, at kkweast@nwosu.edu or (580) 327-8462. Reserved seating will be held until five minutes before the performance.
NWOCS is supported by Northwestern, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts and Charles Morton Share Trust.
Mat and Savanna Shaw, Sept. 13, 2022
Mat and Savanna Shaw are a father-daughter duo from Utah that rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic. Savanna, eager to keep in touch with her music friends, started a music social media account. Normally a shy and private teenager, she was nervous to sing her first song by herself, so she asked her dad to join her in singing “The Prayer.”
After that video went viral, the Shaws continued releasing duets on social media and streaming platforms, with singles charting in multiple countries. They quickly garnered a worldwide following, now resulting in more than 600,000 YouTube subscribers. In October 2020, their first album “Picture This” debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Pop Chart and No. 1 on multiple billboard charts. They have now released a total of five albums, all of which have debuted at the top of iTunes, Amazon, and Billboard charts worldwide.
For information on the duo, go to www.matandsavannamusic.com.
Poor Man’s Gambit, Oct. 11, 2022
Poor Man's Gambit, from Philadelphia, formed in 2015 and has released three albums, completed two international tours, and has been noted as an increasingly popular Irish-American group.
Featuring fiddle, button accordion, guitar, bodhran, bouzouki, vocals and dance, PMG brings together diverse musical backgrounds that complement the others’ musical styles on stage and in the studio. With two multi-instrumentalists in the line-up, PMG has been noted for its ability to change instrumentation many times over the space of a performance and offer several levels of musical depth. The addition of Corey Purcell's flashy footwork on the occasional reel adds an extra punch of energy to their shows.
The trio's latest album, “Land of Sunshine,” showcases spirited tunes balanced with expressively performed songs. Most of the repertoire is rooted in Irish traditions, but some pull from other provincial influences including England, Brittany and Scotland, in addition to several original compositions also included in the collection.
For information on Poor Man’s Gambit, go to www.poormansgambit.com.
Cecilia’s Muse, Jan. 24, 2023
Cecilia’s Muse is comprised of musicians from Enid Symphony Orchestra. The group members perform music of the 16th through mid-18th centuries, playing on replicated musical instruments and bows similar to those in use when this music was composed. Their instruments are tuned to A415 HZ, as opposed to the brighter/higher pitched sound of the modern tuning A set at 440 Hz. The musicians are led by a soloist/leader, as was customary, and Caroline Cox Turek, violinist, will be featured in that role.
For information on Cecilia’s Muse, go to www.enidsymphony.org.
The Diamonds, March 21, 2023
Through the years since the release of Little Darlin’ (1957), The Diamonds have learned one important lesson — the durability of this classic rock and roll music is as much about the future as it is about the past. As a result, the group members continue to expand their audience, performing in a variety of venues, from benefit concerts to corporate conventions and at nightclubs, and settings worldwide such as symphony orchestras, in performing arts theaters and major concert halls, on cruise ships, in casinos, at county and state fairs and on tours of England, Ireland, Brazil, Chile, Korea and Japan.
The group’s accomplishments include three gold records, 33 appearances on American Bandstand and vocal group and doo-wop halls of fame.
