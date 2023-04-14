A project to replace seven bridges in Northwest Oklahoma, two of which are in Garfield County, will receive federal funds as part of a $300 million investment from the Bridge Investment Program.
On Thursday, April 13, 2023, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced that the Oklahoma Cooperative Circuit Engineering Districts Board/the Circuit Engineering District 8’s bridge replacement project will receive $11.5 million out of the $300 million BIP investment, according to a FHWA press release.
All seven bridges included in the project are located in Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Noble and Woods counties; serve more than 2,800 vehicles per day, including more than 430 trucks; and are on rural roadways connecting agricultural areas with local towns and larger roadway facilities, the release states.
The two Garfield County bridges are located east and northeast of Drummond, with one bridge going over Turkey Creek and the other bridge spanning Spring Creek.
“(The bridge replacement project) benefits the safety of the traveling public by increasing the safety of the bridges and bringing them up to a higher standard,” said Garfield County Commissioner Marc Bolz, who’s also the vice president of CED 8. “It also frees up funds to do other projects in the areas, too. ...
“Thank you to the CED 8 Manager Donnie Head and Tyler Schroder, the project engineer — it’s their hard work that made it possible for us to get this grant.”
The release states that nine small- and medium-sized bridge projects in both rural and urban areas in eight states and the District of Columbia are recipients of the $300 million BIP investment, and the grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s BIP “are an integral part” of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda to rebuild infrastructure and grow the economy from the middle out and bottom-up.
It comes on top of billions of dollars in other bridge and highway funding already flowing to every U.S. state and territory that is helping communities rebuild, repair and replace tens of thousands of bridges nationally and restoring connections that are vital to commuters, emergency responders, truck drivers, public transit riders and more, according to the release.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the release that when bridges have to close for repairs, or begin to fail, access to entire communities can be cut off, adding hours to commutes, costing money for local businesses and delaying first responders from getting to emergencies.
“The grant awards we’re announcing (April 12, 2023) are helping communities of all sizes modernize their bridges so that school buses, delivery trucks, ambulances and commuters can get where they need to go quickly and safely,” Buttigieg said in the release.
The BIP, according to the release, is a competitive grant program that will invest $12.5 billion over five years to rebuild, repair and replace small, medium and large bridges; has already invested $2.4 billion in fiscal year 2022; and complements the $27.5 billion Bridge Formula Program, representing the single-largest dedicated investment in bridges since the construction of the Interstate Highway System.
According to the release, the seven Northwest Oklahoma bridges, together, have a significant impact one economic growth, the mobility of people and goods, transportation-network efficiency and overall accessibility.
The seven bridges are all in fair or poor condition, have deficient horizontal clearances and are load-posted, which affect oversize agricultural and oilfield vehicles, the release states.
Five of the seven bridges are considered structurally deficient, and the other two bridges are considered functionally obsolete and at-risk of becoming structurally deficient, and the project will improve conditions by providing new structures designed with a 75-year design life.
Six of the seven bridges will be replaced with pre-stressed concrete beam ridges of similar design, and the seventh bridge, in Noble County, will be replaced with recycled steel beams.
The replacement project will lead to improved travel times for commercial trucks and school buses and lower operating costs for travelers once detours are no longer necessary, the release states.
Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz called the announcement of the project “great, great news” and congratulated Garfield County commissioners for their work on getting the funding for the bridges.
“That is good government in action — seeing opportunities at the federal level,” Gatz said during his remarks at Enid Regional Development Authority’s annual meeting Thursday. “To the county’s credit, $11.5. million back to help fix seven bridges here in the state of Oklahoma bring those dollars here. Oklahoma competes very well because of the leadership that we have. One of the toughest elected roles in government is to be a county commissioner. That’s innovation in action. They are primary transportation partners for the Department of Transportation.”
