ENID, Okla. — Northwest Oklahoma Beekeepers Association will have its first meeting in two years on Saturday, Oct. 2.
President Jimmy Shobert said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the association, which typically has two meetings per year, hasn’t met since the fall of 2019.
Because of this, there is no fee to register for the meeting, he said, and anybody with an interest in bees is welcome to attend.
“You don’t have to be a beekeeper to come to our meeting,” he said. “If anybody just wants to come and learn about bees and beekeeping ... they’re more than welcome to come.”
Registration for the meeting will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Northwest Technology Center in Fairview, 801 Vo-Tech Drive. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m., and coffee and doughnuts will be available. Shobert said masks are optional.
Door prizes will be awarded at the meeting, and an auction will be held, as well.
Part of the meeting, Shobert said, will include showing people how to get their beehives ready for the winter.
Shobert, a beekeeper of 33 years, also will bring one of his own live beehives to the meeting and recommended that newer beekeepers bring their bee suits and protective equipment.
Shobert, who has taught beginning beekeeping classes in Woodward and Alva for the past year and a half, expects anywhere from 30 to 80 people at the meeting.
“We expect people to bring a lot of questions and ask us a lot of stuff to help them as new beekeepers ... because we know there’s a lot of new people just getting into beekeeping,” Shobert said.
For any questions about bees, beekeeping or Northwest Oklahoma Beekeepers Association, call Shobert at (620) 660-5247.
Oklahoma State Beekeepers Association will have its fall meeting at 9 a.m. Oct. 23 at Will Rogers Gardens, 3400 NW 36th in Oklahoma City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.