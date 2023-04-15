By Enid News & Eagle
FAIRVIEW — Northwest Oklahoma Beekeepers Association will meet Saturday, April 22, at Northwest Technology Center in Fairview, 801 Vo-Tech Drive.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and coffee and doughnuts will be available. The meeting will kick off at 9 a.m. and last into the afternoon.
“Anybody and everybody is welcome — all beekeepers and those interested in beekeeping,” said Jimmy Shobert, president of Northwest Oklahoma Beekeepers Association.
There will be speakers throughout the morning and live beekeeping demonstrations in the afternoon.
Also included is a potluck lunch at noon and an auction, and door prizes will be given away.
Attendees are encouraged to bring beekeeping suits, if they have them.
For questions about bees, beekeeping or Northwest Oklahoma Beekeepers Association, call Shobert at (620) 660-5247.
