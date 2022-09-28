ENID, Okla. — Northwest Oklahoma Association of Realtors makes an effort to make an impact on the community, and has done so through various projects around Enid.
One of the latest projects is an addition of a pergola outside of Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. The association had a hand in putting the Scrabble board at the location a few years ago, and the pergola was completed in October 2021.
Carolyn House, with Northwest Oklahoma Association of Realtors, said they wanted to add on to the area with the Scrabble board.
“Then we thought it would be nice if we replaced the old concrete pad there that was all cracked up, and if we replaced it with a pergola there so people could sit, watch people play Scrabble, or sit there and have lunch or whatever,” House said.
She said they had wanted to erect the pergola in 2020, but the pandemic pushed it back a year. They were able to order the pergola kit last year, while in the meantime the city removed the cracked concrete pad and replaced it with one that would fit the pergola. Even with the price of the pergola rising by around $2,500, the city was able to help get the project completed, which also included landscaping the area.
The pergola is one of the physical projects that has been done in the community, with the association helping with the Enid welcome table twice this year, collecting snacks for Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma during the summer and getting involved with Operation Christmas Child. House said one of their projects for next year could be working on further landscaping around the pergola. She said they also had a hand in helping get paintings on the walls near the pergola completed.
“We just love being involved with the community so that we can give back,” House said. “One of our sayings is, ‘Realtors give back.’ And we do that every day. We have numerous Realtors that volunteer at different organizations and are involved with a lot of things. And we just like doing that. It’s our community.”
