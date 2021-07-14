Two high school teachers from Northwest Oklahoma have been named finalists for a national award for teaching skilled trades.
Coty Green and Jorge Huizar are among three of the first finalists from Oklahoma for Harbor Freight Tools for Schools’ Teaching Excellence prize, in the five years of the award, according to a press release Wednesday. A third teacher at Tulsa Technology Center also was named as a finalist.
The finalists were chosen by an independent panel of judges from among a field of more than 700 skilled trades teachers who applied. The 61 finalists are from 30 states and specialize in trades including advanced manufacturing, welding, construction, automotive and agriculture mechanics.
Green has taught automotive technology for three years at Chisholm Trail Tech Center, an Oklahoma CareerTech school in Omega.
Huizar has taught agriculture mechanics at Hennessey High School for seven years.
The winners will be announced in late October. More than $1 million in cash prizes will be shared by 18 teachers and their skilled trades programs.
Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is a program of the Smidt Foundation, established by Harbor Freight Tools owner and founder Eric Smidt, to advance excellent skilled trades education in U.S. public high schools.
“Despite the dramatic need for a new generation of workers, research has shown that most U.S. high school students do not have access to high-quality skilled trades programs. The goal of the prize is to highlight some of the most outstanding programs nationwide and to celebrate teachers who are making a big difference in the lives of students,” said Danny Corwin, executive director of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools. “Our hope is that the stories of these dedicated teachers will inspire other communities to create similar programs for their own high school students. All high school students who want to learn a skilled trade and have a talent for working with their hands should have the same opportunity.”
