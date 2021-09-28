ENID, Okla. — Between 600 and 700 marching band students will step off Saturday morning during Enid’s rescheduled Tri-State parade.
Bands from nine Northern Oklahoma middle schools and high schools as far as Laverne and Ponca City will march in the annual parade, which had been moved from coinciding with the Tri-State Music Festival competitions held in the spring.
The parade begins at 10 a.m., with the route starting at Garfield Furniture, at 205 S. Grand, then moving up Grand to Randolph, west to Independence, then down to Stride Bank Center.
The annual parade is being held in the fall for the first time in the festival’s 87 years, at the same time as the regular field marching band competition.
School bands aren’t marching in the spring anymore, Tri-State festival director Debbie Lambert said to explain the change.
“Just like doctors, they’re specialized,” Lambert said Tuesday. “They only march in the fall and Christmas, and then they’re sitting in chairs the rest of the year.”
A dozen high schools will then compete in the subsequent field marching competition, in 15-minute increments starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Enid High School’s D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
Members of the public can attend the competitions for a $5 admission fee — unlike during May’s festival competitions, which were closed due to tighter COVID precautions.
Groups could attend last year’s marching band competition, but had to sit in the stands in group bubbles.
The competition was moved to Saturday this year, after being held during weekday evenings.
Lambert said while more schools are participating in the parade this year, she expected more schools to register for the marching competition. However, she said several schools were unable to attend because of other contests on the same weekend elsewhere in the state.
“We’ve still got enough,” Lambert said, to consider this year’s as a marching contest.
Waukomis Public Schools’ high school band, the first group to compete, will be kicking things off at 1:30 with a Rolling Stones medley students have been practicing with new instruments since before school started in August.
Band director Sean Newman said Saturday will be the first competition his seventh- to 12-grade students will attend this school year.
Selby, with its artificial grass turf, will be the same location as the regional marching competition in mid-October, so Newman said Tri-State would be a good place to put the kids to the test.
“It’s the first time to see where we stand,” Newman said. “Now we have the whole show down, marching on the field — everything’s set up.”
