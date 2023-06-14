Six NOC students competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma June 7-10.
The competition was held at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, OK.
The six Miss Oklahoma prospects were Kira Pendleton, Miss NOC Tonkawa 2023, Mia Claire Jones, Miss Noble County (former NOC Enid), Kaycee Babek, Miss NOC Enid 2023, Lexi Neahring, Miss Elk City (former NOC Enid), Emma Valgora, Miss Ponca City (former Miss NOC Tonkawa), and former Miss NOC Tonkawa Karli Lovelace. Valgora received a non-finalist talent award.
