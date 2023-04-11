ENID, Okla. — Leonard Northcutt took to his adopted hometown of Enid and did what he could through the years to make it a better place.
The longtime owner of Northcutt Chevrolet-Buick-Toyota died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at age 83.
Northcutt always was involved with nonprofits in the community, his son Scott said.
“That was his kind of deal,” Scott said. “That was always his way of giving to the community.”
Northcutt was born Oct. 24, 1939, in Dallas, grew up in Lindsay and moved to Enid after graduating from Oklahoma City University in 1963 to join the family’s car dealership.
After his parents were killed in a plane crash Nov. 3, 1965, Leonard was thrust into taking over the dealership at age 26, Scott said.
“That left him with the dealership and a lot of employees,” Scott said.
There were some early struggles, with Chevrolet not believing he was old enough to run the dealership.
“They just felt I hadn’t had enough experience, for fear of failure,” Northcutt said in a News & Eagle article in 2016. “It was about six months before they finally approved me.”
After that, the dealership prospered. Northcutt retired after 50 years of owning the dealership.
“He was always here and led by example,” Scott said of his father. “He just kind of hit the ground running.”
He made it a point to refer to his employees as associates, Scott said, because he believed they were more equals, rather than people working for him.
That was a point echoed by Jeff Turnbow, who retired as general manager last year after 43 years with Northcutt.
“He was a man of integrity,” Turnbow said. “He was very good to me, very good to his employees.”
Northcutt believed if he took care of his associates, they would take care of the company’s customers.
“Leonard was an amazing guy to me,” Turnbow said. “I looked up to him as a father figure. Leonard was a very, very kind man, a very generous man. Leonard was always willing to go out and help.”
Northcutt was involved in many organizations in Enid over the years.
He was president and chairman of the fundraising campaign for United Way of Northwest Oklahoma. In 1973. he was named Outstanding Young Man of the Enid Jaycees. He has served as president of Denny Price Family YMCA, president of Rotary Club and chairman of Enid Development Coalition.
He was named Salvation Army Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 1980 and served on Enid Community Foundation board. He was recognized for his efforts with numerous awards, including being named winner of the 2010 Dick Lambertz Memorial Award for his work with United Way, as well as receiving the Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013. He also was named the chamber’s Business Person of the Year in 1995, was recognized by Time magazine with its quarterly dealer award and served as a director and chairman of Oklahoma Motor Vehicle Commission.
He was deeply involved in education. He was instrumental in the founding of Emmanuel Christian School and served as its first board president, and also served as president of the Enid-Phillips Partnership Drive in 1978. He also helped promote a $99.45 million bond issue for Enid Public Schools in 2010, with the money going to improve and repair local schools, and build two new elementary schools.
Funeral for Northcutt will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Central Christian Church with the Rev. Don Johnson and the Rev. Roland Slater officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
