North Enid Lions Club will have its pancake and sausage supper 5-7 p.m. April 29, 2023, at Chisholm Middle School cafeteria.
The fundraiser returns after not being held due to COVID restrictions. This year, there also will be an auction of baked goods. Homemade cakes, pies and breads will be prepared by club members and sold at an auction conducted by Lee Frisendahl.
North Enid Lions Club is a civic organization, and proceeds will be used to support school projects, purchase eye glasses and fund scholarships, among other projects.
Statewide, Lions clubs provide foster care through Meadows of Hope in Perkins and sponsor Oklahoma Lions Eye Bank and mobile screening unit.
