ENID, Okla. — A 39-year-old North Enid woman and a 6-year-old boy were injured in a single-vehicle accident in the 3500 block of South U.S. 81 Saturday night, March 19, 2022, according to Enid Police Department.

Morgan Molder, 39, was flown to OU Medical Center and the 6-year-old was taken to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid. Condition updates were not immediately available for either Sunday afternoon, according to hospital officials.

Police say Molder was driving south on U.S. 81 at approximately 9:33 p.m. when the vehicle struck a center guard rail just north of the overpass on the south side of Enid. The police report states alcohol is suspected as being involved in the crash and the investigation is ongoing, according to EPD Sgt. Matt Hainley. Seat belts were equipped and in use, Hainey said.

