The area of 1005 N. 13th will be closed beginning Wednesday.
This closure is expected to last approximately two weeks and will allow contractors to complete concrete repairs.
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. High 67F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: March 13, 2021 @ 4:58 am
The area of 1005 N. 13th will be closed beginning Wednesday.
This closure is expected to last approximately two weeks and will allow contractors to complete concrete repairs.
Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads
Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.
July 22, 1926 - March 10, 2021 Funeral services for SeCoy Windler will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, in the Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. SeCoy was born July 2, 1926, in Covington, Oklahoma, and passed peacefully on March 10, …
ENID — A Celebration of Life for William "Bill" Wilhoit, 70, of Enid, will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 15, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be made at www.ladusauevans.com.
The Memorial Service and balloon release celebrating Kimberly Bloss DeGrant will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday March 14 in the Meadowlake Park pavilion #6. All family and friends are welcome. Condolences may be shared at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.