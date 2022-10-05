NORMAN, Okla. — Following the decision by Cleveland County Commissioners not to withdraw their signature from a petition to form a contested business improvement district, a local attorney has asked the county to reconsider its position.
Business improvement districts (BIDs) are designated areas for improvements, such as added benches, streetscape improvements, facilitated events and marketing to the area, which is conducted by a board. Districts are formed by the owners of a majority of property, which are tax assessed in the proposed bid area. Owners pay a fee based on the square footage, linear square footage and 8% of 1% of the parcel’s assessed value.
Tracy Schumacher, of Schumacher Law Group, said she and her husband, Wade Stewart, own 114 E. Main Street and “disagree with the creation of the Downtown Business Improvement District,” her letter dated Sept. 30 reads.
“As taxpayers and voters in Cleveland County, my husband and I are asking that the county rescind its consent to the petition,” her letter states.
In an email to The Transcript, Schumacher said she hand-delivered the letter to the commissioners before also providing it.
Commissioners entertained an agenda item Sept. 26 to rescind its signature of the petition, but despite outgoing District 3 Commissioner Harold Haralson’s statement that the county signed it prematurely, he nor District 2 Commissioner Darry Stacy entered a motion to rescind it. District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Rod Cleveland placed that item on the agenda, but it died for lack of a motion. Haralson declined to comment as to why he declined to enter a motion.
Schumacher wondered why the private sector would be tasked to pay for improvements for which the public sector is responsible.
While the city of Norman currently contributes $57,000 to improvements in the downtown area, if the BID forms, it will contribute an additional $24,000 in the district per year based on an assessment of city owned land in the area, the Transcript reported last month.
Schumacher said she and her husband maintain the appearance of their building and were not aware that “there were areas of county property that were not cared for by the county and needed the assistance of the private property owners in the area to improve and maintain,” her letter reads.
BID formation committee chair Cameron Brewer told the Transcript that Norman’s district is not designed to pay for large-scale projects.
“There are other economic development tools and mechanisms available in Oklahoma for improvements at a larger scale, but that is not what is being proposed here with this BID and should never be used for that purpose over a 10-year period,” he said.
During a Norman City Council study session, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said the city can place a lien on the property owner for non-payment in the district.
Schumacher also asked if commissioners were aware that the BID could close the street “in front of our businesses for a pedestrian mall.”
If the city and county joined the district, it allows the BID to “force private property owners and small businesses to pay for a service that is not needed and that is not wanted by many,” Schumacher wrote.
She also stated the listed improvements would not enhance “the health, welfare and well-being of residents of the City of Norman,” which was stated in the city’s resolution dated Sept. 13.
As many as 42 property owners, who account for more than 33% of the area’s BID percentage, have filed protest letters with the city.
Critics have pointed out that the city and county have contributed to the majority, despite the fact that their properties are tax exempt.
Walker said in an email Monday that both the city and county are liable to be assessed according to the proposal.
In Section 39-106 of Title 11, it says the petition must be signed by “the owners of record of more than 1/2 of the area liable to be assessed under the proposal,” she wrote. “The City and County are owners of property liable to be assessed under the proposal.”
Because districts fall under the purview of city government, Norman City Council must approve it in order to legally form and hold a public hearing. The hearing is slated for Oct. 11.
BIDs are formed for 10-year terms but the council can vote to dissolve it as can the board. Bylaws for the district indicate the board intends to seat 51% of the board with property owners “or their designee ‘’ within the district.
Wood writes for the Norman Transcript.
