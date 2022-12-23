PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — Defending North America is the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s (NORAD) No. 1 priority. NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
On December 24, NORAD has one additional mission: that of tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe, delivering presents to children. This is NORAD’s 67th year tracking Santa, and NORAD Command say it’s a tradition they are proud to continue each year.
The NORAD Tracks Santa website — www.noradsanta.org — launched Dec. 1 and features Santa’s North Pole Village, which includes a holiday countdown, games, movie theater, holiday music, webstore. The official NORAD Tracks Santa app offers a count down of Santa’s journey, and tracking opportunities also are offered through social media.
Starting at 5 a.m. CST on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, website visitors can see updates as Santa makes preparations for his flight. Then, at 7 a.m. CST, trackers worldwide can call to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) and either speak with a live phone operator or hear a recorded update.
