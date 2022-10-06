ENID, Okla. — Representatives from nonprofit organizations learned ways to better fulfill their missions during a conference in Enid on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Cherokee Strip Community Foundation, in partnership with the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits, sponsored the conference at Stride Bank Center. The goal was to provide nonprofit professionals with opportunities to gain knowledge, tools and strategies for their missions.
“We are having the conference to increase the knowledge and capacity building of our nonprofits," said Carrie Sanders, CSCF executive director. "Anything we do to help the nonprofits helps the community.”
John Bobb-Semple, a corporate culture specialist, was the morning speaker and said he was a bridge builder.
“A bridge builder is a person who uses empathy, experiences and relationships to bridge across conflicting views and challenges,” he said. "Gratitude is grown in the soil of hardship and sacrifice.”
He warned against burnout by building relationships.
The luncheon's featured guest speaker was David Sternberg, of Board Source, a nonprofit leadership and support organization. The conference also included breakout sessions and networking opportunities for attendees to gather more information to help with their nonprofits.
Abby Sholar, with Calm Waters, a grief counseling nonprofit from Oklahoma City said she came to the conference looking for new ways to promote her organization's work.
Lauren Steamberger, director of Woodward Arts Council, came with Candee Brossman a new board member as part of her board training.
Lisa Bland-Selix, program manager for Rural Health Project, wanted more information on nonprofits and grants.
“I’m always looking for new opportunities for our program and how we can do better,” she said.
