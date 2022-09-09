OKLAHOMA CITY — A group frustrated by the state’s rapidly rising electricity costs is calling on leaders to end Oklahoma’s existing monopoly system and introduce consumer choice for industrial and commercial users.
But critics say deregulating the existing electricity system by allowing independent producers to enter the market won’t be good for consumers, their pocketbooks or electric reliability. They warn that residential customers, who will be left out, should expect increased utility bills as a result and will find themselves disproportionally on the hook for billions in recently securitized winter storm debt should lawmakers let some of the biggest energy consumers abandon OG&E, PSO and Liberty.
The Alliance for Electrical Restructuring in Oklahoma, or AERO, argues that Oklahoma businesses are ready to leave Oklahoma’s three for-profit, investor-owned utilities. The group said it also may later look at expanding choice for residential customers served by those utilities.
Mike Boyd, executive director of AERO, would not say who funds his nonprofit, but said its members believe consumers should have multiple options regarding who they purchase electricity from instead of just one vendor who has a monopoly. He said most independent power producers also are designed to be for-profit, but said they believe they can obtain electricity at cheaper rates than Oklahoma’s three investor-owned utilities, resell it and make a profit, yet still save consumers money.
Consumers who switch still would have to pay OG&E, PSO or Liberty a monthly service charge to maintain the existing distribution infrastructure, but would pay another company for their electricity consumption.
“I think that if you bring choice and competition, producers or consumers are going to have the options that they don’t currently have and be able to run their businesses and households better,” Boyd said.
AERO producers have no interest in entering markets currently served by the not-for-profit municipal or cooperative providers, Boyd said.
He said Oklahoma Corporation Commission is supposed to look out for ratepayers, but in looking at utility companies’ websites, he said they seem focused on return on equity for their stockholders.
“Everybody buys utility stocks because it’s like minting money,” Boyd said. “There is always a return on investment, and that’s because the ratepayers are stuck with the obligation.”
Alex Weintz, a spokesman for AERO, said whether Oklahomans agree with proposed changes, “we should all be alarmed” by rapidly increasing electricity prices.
The group claims that from June 2021 to June 2022, Oklahoma’s prices climbed 49% — the largest percentage increase in the nation. Nationally, they said the average increase was 14%. Oklahoma residential customers saw their prices jump 31%.
In June 2021, Oklahoma had the most affordable electricity in the nation. A year later, the state dropped to 18th, which is last in the west-south central region, behind Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, the group said.
Weintz said fuel costs have increased across the country, but the fact that they’re going up so fast indicates “something is broken in Oklahoma’s system” and AERO is trying to fix it.
“The system clearly doesn’t work for ratepayers,” Weintz said. “It works very well for the investors who are enriching themselves through these monopolies.”
As CNHI Oklahoma was interviewing Boyd, Oklahoma Corporation Commission announced a new $30 million rate increase for OG&E consumers, which will increase the average residential consumer bill by $2.07 a month.
Weintz said in a free market, people gravitate toward the lowest prices, and he contends that OG&E and PSO are afraid of competition. Their pushback “shows how scared they are of potential competition,” he said.
About 21 states currently offer partial or full electric choice, he said.
In an email, Wayne Greene, a spokesman for PSO, said that “energy deregulation is a failed scheme that would enrich a few but hurt ordinary Oklahomans,” and said Oklahoma policymakers have investigated the idea and rejected it “for good reasons.”
“In states that have adopted this model, customers are paying more for less reliable service, and no one wants to see that happen here,” Greene said.
PSO provides electric service to more than 568,000 Oklahomans in 232 communities.
“It’s a system that has worked well for more than 100 years, and it would be a shame to throw it away for a Texas-style system that is a proven failure,” Greene said. “Here’s the bottom line on the failed ‘deregulation’ scheme: No state has done this in 20 years because it simply doesn’t work. Don’t believe these scare tactics, which seek to destroy a system that has served the people of Oklahoma well for more than a century.”
Greene said AERO’s statistics that show Oklahoma had the highest electricity price increases in the country also include the state’s unregulated utilities — like municipalities and electric cooperatives — and are “nonsense in a discussion of whether to deregulate.”
He said PSO’s average residential rate increased 18.69% between June 2021 and June 2022. Electricity prices are going up everywhere, driven by rising fuel costs and the consistently high cost of natural gas, which is used to generate electricity.
Greene said PSO’s rates remain below state, regional and national averages and about 4% below the Texas average.
Jeff Cloud, executive director of the Alliance for Secure Energy, said AERO’s proposal is a “horrible idea, and I think when Oklahomans find out more and more about it, they’re going to reject it just as quickly as they did 20 years ago.”
Cloud would not reveal the Oklahoma City-based nonprofit’s membership, but the group advocates for secure, affordable, reliable electric energy.
He said reliability is the No. 1 goal for electric services at the most affordable cost, and Oklahoma’s existing regulatory structure allows for both. Oklahoma Corporation Commission oversees OG&E, PSO and Liberty’s operations.
A former corporation commissioner, Cloud said deregulating the state’s electricity industry offers “an economic opportunity” for middlemen connected to the natural gas industry, and comes at a price for consumers, particularly regarding reliability.
He points to Texas and California, which both have deregulated markets. Texas saw millions of customers lose power for days during the February 2021 winter storm, while California consumers continue to face rolling blackouts and brownouts. In Oklahoma, utilities largely kept the power flowing in February 2021, and state officials opted to spread the costs of the winter weather over an extended period of time to reduce the impact on consumers.
Cloud said Oklahoma Corporation Commission would not regulate these new companies, and he said he doesn’t know what oversight they’d have other than market forces.
Cloud said by removing commercial customers from the rate base, it shifts the burden to residential consumers because in order to maintain the system, the remaining customers will have to pay more for it. Commercial customers also typically use a substantial amount of energy.
He also said if industrial and commercial consumers are allowed to leave OG&E and PSO, residential consumers could expect their 2021 winter weather securitization costs to increase.
Under the plan, consumers will have a fee added to their monthly bills for several decades. Utilities would collect that money from the consumer to repay the debt.
The weather event generated nearly $4.5 billion in unexpected utility expenses as public utilities reported that they were forced to buy natural gas at as much as $1,200 MMBtu (a unit for measuring natural gas) when it had been selling for about $2 to $3 just ahead of the February 2021 two-week cold snap.
In an email, OG&E spokesman Aaron Cooper said the company knows that rising prices are a concern for consumers, and the company remains committed to providing affordable rates for all classes of customers.
“The proposal to deregulate the electrical market in Oklahoma is a solution in search of problem,” he said
He said the state’s regulated model has protected Oklahomans by ensuring that every investment in electric power generation and grid reliability, resiliency and security is reviewed and approved through a regulatory process.
“In a deregulated model, there is no oversight to ensure costs are prudent or benefit customers, leaving open the opportunity for businesses to take advantage of hard-working Oklahomans through deceptive marketing and predatory market practices,” Cooper said.
He said states haven’t deregulated their electricity systems for nearly 20 years because of the negative financial and operational impacts to consumers.
He said OG&E’s $30 million rate increase Thursday was the first to its base rates since 2017.
The base rate review was completely separate from a securitization case that was approved by Oklahoma Corporation Commission and Oklahoma Supreme Court. It allows OG&E to recover direct fuel and purchased power costs from the February 2021 winter weather event. The company cannot profit from fuel purchases.
Cooper said OG&E’s rates remain among the lowest in the nation, with residential rates about 30% below the national average.
