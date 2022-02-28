ENID, Okla. — Child abuse prevention is a national and statewide effort for organizations like Parent Promise and Prevent Child Abuse America, whose executive director spoke to Enid Rotary Club members Monday on how her organization is impacting families and children through their work.
While creating thriving families and children is the goal, the challenge is in preventing adverse childhood experiences that create toxic stress whether physical and mental health, especially for younger children, Sherry Fair said Monday.
“The first three years of a child’s life are incredibly important for brain development, any and all experience greatly affects it — good and bad experiences,” Fair said. “Of course, we want them to have good experiences, and most parents strive for that, but that doesn’t always happen.”
Protective factors start with creating parental resilience or the ability of parents to deal effectively with stress, adversity or trauma, she said.
To offset adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), Fair’s organization is teaching parents about the protective factors they can engage in to lessen burdens and adversities. Protective factors include social connections, concrete support in times of need, knowledge of parenting and child development and the social and emotional competence of children.
“The protective factors are several things, that many of us who have a lot of resources at hand, have not grown up with a lot of ACEs,” Fair said. “We almost naturally do them, it’s parental resilience.”
Fair said some parents are not able to recover from a tough spot, do not have many social, professional and familial connections for support, lack good examples of parenting or face underemployment and poverty.
Through Parent Promise’s practices, like home visits, educational courses, helping find specific resources, easy access to DHS and even providing diapers and wipes at every visit — children, families and the community as a whole are affected positively, Fair said.
Fair said Prevent Child Abuse Oklahoma merged with Parent Promise more than 20 years ago, providing joint services for Oklahoma families. The organization believes every child has a fundamental right to be raised in a healthy environment and given every chance and opportunity to succeed.
It has been serving Oklahoma families since 1988 to promote positive health development and health outcomes for children, prevention of child abuse and neglect, school readiness and parental self-sufficiency through home-based parent education and family support programs.
As a family resource center and a hope center, Parent Promise’s approach works at two-levels, Fair said, with boots on the ground working with families and by working on system-level changes.
Parent Promise always is working on federal and state public policies to improve life for families and children by working to increase funding and access to evidence-based programs, expanding family friendly workplace policies, strengthening familial economic security and ending the use of school corporal punishment, Fair said.
