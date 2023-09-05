Some deserving Garfield County resident will receive a new cooling and heating system free as part of a community support promotion by Dense Mechanical in Enid.

Nominations are being sought from the public for an individual or family in need of a new cooling/heating unit for their home. Email nominations should be submitted by Sept. 11 and include a statement of why the person or family being recommended is deserving. Email nominations should be sent to densecares@densemechanical.com.

“We’ve done this each year since 2019,” said David Lawrence, president of Dense Mechanical. “It’s about being part of the community. It’s a way of giving back.”

An eligible recipient of the free heating/cooling system, including related electrical work, must be a resident of Garfield County.

