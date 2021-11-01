ENID, Okla. — Nominations for the 2021 Pillar of the Plains award are open for submission.
The Enid News & Eagle created Pillar of the Plains in 2003 with the idea of recognizing local people for their service to the community. Each year, community members nominate people they believe deserve to be recognized for their service to their community, their civic organizations, their churches and their volunteerism.
From those nominations, three to five honorees are selected as finalists, and then a final Pillar of the Plains is named. The ceremony honors local people who have been active in the community, improved the quality of life and made the Enid area a better place.
“Enid and Northwest Oklahoma are home to some very generous and giving people,” said Cindy Allen, publisher of the News & Eagle. “This award recognizes local people who have given their talents back to the community.”
Anyone can make a nomination, and Allen said “people from all walks of life” are nominated each year.
Past recipients are Bert Mackie, the late Lee Thompson, Janet Cordell, the late Lew Ward, Dr. Charles Ogle, Becky Cummings, Dr. Jerry Blankenship, April Danahy, Doug Frantz, Martie Oyler, Gail Wynne, Paul Allen, Cheryl Evans, Dr. Barry Pollard, Jim Strate, Cheri Ezzell and Myra Ward.
Ezzell, who received the 2018 Pillar of the Plains award, said being selected as Pillar of the Plains is one of the “greatest honors” she’s ever received.
“These are all people who have used their lives and their talents to really make a difference in our community,” she said.
Past recipients, as well as staff at the News & Eagle, will then select three to five finalists for the award.
Cordell, who was chosen as the 2005 Pillar of the Plains, said being on the selection committee is an honor.
“It certainly gives us a sense of responsibility to help recognize those people in the community who have done a lot of good things in a lot of different areas,” she said.
This year’s finalists will be named in late-December, and the selection of the winner will be named in January.
Pillar of the Plains nominations should be submitted in writing by Dec. 5 to Pillar of the Plains, c/o Enid News & Eagle, 227 W. Broadway, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702, or by email to callen@enidnews.com.
Include the name and phone number of both the nominee and also the person making the nomination.
Nominations should include information about activities in which the nominee is involved plus a testimonial about why the person should be named Pillar of the Plains.
Danahy, Pillar of the Plains award recipient of 2010, said she's honored to be among people who have done and continue to do “so much in the community.”
“Anyone that I've seen who's been nominated, or who has received the Pillar of the Plains award, is still serving our community,” she said. “Many of the people who received it and those who have been nominated all have a servant's heart. Your service never stops, and that's the good part. It’s nice to be recognized, but there’s so much more to do.”
