Applications are due Friday to nominate an Enid woman who’s been as an outstanding example of service to the community.
This year will be the 49th anniversary of YWCA Enid’s Woman of the Year award. In 2021, Cheryl Evans was the Woman of the Year recipient.
The qualities the selection committee seeks are: strong leadership; dedication of self and time to others; dedication to enhancing the quality of life for the community; multiple areas of interest and/or service; and serving as a role model for other women in our community.
To nominate individuals, visit www.ywcaenid.com/who-we-are/women-of-the-year/ by June 3 to submit the nominee for consideration.
The announcement of the 2022 Woman of the Year will be made at YWCA’s annual Purses with Purpose luncheon and auction on July 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.