Nominations are due next week for Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards recognizing individuals doing great things in Enid.
Awards will be presented during the chamber’s 2021 annual meeting and banquet June 15 at Stride Bank Center.
Applications are due next Thursday and can be submitted online.
Awards include:
• Citizen of the Year: This award traditionally goes to an individual who has made a life-long contribution to Enid.
• Business Person of the Year: This award traditionally goes to a business person who has exhibited great leadership both in his/her community and his/her profession.
• Volunteer of the Year: This award traditionally goes to an individual or individuals who exhibit excellence in volunteerism throughout the community.
• Civic Improvement Award: This award traditionally goes to an individual or company who has improved the quality of our city aesthetically, socially, educationally or otherwise.
