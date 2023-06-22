ENID, Okla. — Nominations for the 2023 The Enid News & Eagle Best of Readers’ Choice awards has been extended, and readers are encouraged to go online at enidnews.com and make their selections in about than 150 categories.
Nominations will close on June 28. Then, the next round will focus on the Top 5 finalists in each of the categories.
Readers may go online at EnidNews.com/readerschoice and vote to recognize the businesses, professionals and organizations as the Best of Readers’ Choice, said Cindy Allen, publisher.
The Readers’ Choice is divided into two rounds — the nominating round that will last through June 28 and the second round during which readers can vote on the top five finalists in each category. Winners will be announced in September.
“These selections are totally in our readers’ hands,” Allen said. “The Enid News & Eagle’s Best of Readers’ Choice Awards is the community’s longest-running and most complete program to recognize and honor local businesses and professionals who our readers believe are the best in their professions.
“Go online and participate in this free promotion, and you will see who has been nominated so far,” Allen said. “We want readers to make sure their favorite businesses and professionals are nominated in this first round.”
Allen said readers enjoy participating in this annual promotion because they want to recognize and honor local businesses who serve them so well.
“This honor means a lot to our local businesses,” Allen continued. “These winners are recognized year-round, and we have many businesses that have been named the best for several years in a row.”
As a reward for readers to go online and fill out the ballots, all readers who fill out at least 50% of the ballot will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win cash prizes.
“Our ballot form is set up where readers can go in and spend some time making their selections,” Allen said. “Once registered, they can close out their ballot and go back in at their convenience to finish the ballot, as long as all nominations are made by June 30.”
Allen encourages readers to get involved and help recognize their favorite businesses.
“This is a fun promotion, both for our readers and our local businesses,” Allen said. “We are very proud of our local businesses and professionals and all the services they provide. Help us recognize them by participating in the 2023 Best of Readers’ Choice awards.”
