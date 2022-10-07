Clayton Nolen, a longtime Enid educator, community leader and 2021 Pillar of the Plains, was inducted Sept. 30, 2022, into the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame.
The ceremony was held at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
His picture and biography will be placed in the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame Museum in Clearview.
The turnout to support Nolen was substantial, with five reserved tables, each seating eight, including guests from Enid, Oklahoma City, Spencer, Tulsa, Idabel, Branson, Mo., and Burtonville, Md.
Nolen spent the first seven years of his 42-year career with Enid Public Schools as a traveling speech pathologist servicing seven elementary schools and providing therapy at Carver Educational Center. He spent the next six years teaching math and science, then became director of adult education, the next 35 years of his career included relocating that program to Carver Educational Center and expanding it to include daytime and evening classes with instruction in English, science, math, history, English as a second language, and daily living skills for adults with disabilities.
Nolen also served as Ward 3 Enid city commissioner for four years, served as chairman of Enid Community Block Grant committee for three years and was chairman of the Enid Police Civil Service Board for two of his five-year term. He was a member of Enid AM AMBUCS, established the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission for the city of Enid, and he currently is serving on the Truth and Sentencing Advisory Council for four counties.
He has been a member of several professional and community organizations.
