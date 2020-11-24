Northern Oklahoma College will be hosting high school students for Northern Encounter at NOC Enid and NOC Tonkawa in December.
NOC Enid's will be Dec. 2, and NOC Tonkawa's Dec. 9. There will be two sessions for each campus from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
High school juniors and seniors interested in NOC will have an opportunity to hear from admissions, financial aid, testing and scholarship departments, as well as the different degree programs, clubs, organizations and housing opportunities. Prospective students also will experience campus tours.
The students will receive a free T-shirt along with brochures with information for all three NOC campuses.
Contact Terri Sunderland at (580) 548-2353 or Blair Turney at (580) 628-6444 for information. Students may pre-register at www.noc.edu.
