The Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa livestock judging team dominated the American Royal Judging Competition in Kansas City on Oct. 16-17.
The team was the high team overall, placing first in reasons and cattle. The NOC team was fifth in sheep, goats and swine.
Olivia Gerhoff, Anna Hannon, Blake Peterson, Kale Campbell and Cooper Thompson brought home individual honors at the competition. Campbell is from Jet.
The Mavericks recently competed at the Cimarron Classic at Oklahoma State University, State Fair of Texas in Dallas, Tulsa State Fair, Aksarben Stock Show in Grand Island, Nebraska, and Flint Hills Mid-America Class.
They were high team at the Cimarron Classic and high team at the State Fair of Texas sophomores, also playing fifth high team freshmen.
At the Tulsa State Fair, the Mavs sophomores were fifth, while at Flint Hills the Mavs sophomores were second and the freshmen fifth high overall.
