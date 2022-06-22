TONKAWA, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa hosted two livestock judging camps in June.
The camp for grades 3-6 was June 13-15 and the camp for grades 7-12 was June 16-18.
The camps had more than 100 students and group leaders from Oklahoma, Indiana, Ohio, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri and Kentucky.
“Our goals for this camp are to highlight our program and students by inviting campers from all over the country to spend three days on our Tonkawa campus,” NOC livestock judging coach Jennifer Bedwell said. “These campers learn from NOC’s best to learn about note taking, placing and oral reasons.”
Group leaders included Anna Hannon, Indiana; Blake Peterson, Indiana; Sydney Alsip, Kentucky; Emma Carley, Indiana; Kash Butler, Oklahoma; Kord Butler, Oklahoma; Cooper Thompson, Oklahoma; Stetson LeForce, Oklahoma; Jackson Terrance, Oklahoma; Kyler Miller, Oklahoma; Kelsey Theis, Kansas; Doug Hewitt, Oklahoma; Kylee Cannon, Missouri; Olivia Gerloff, Missouri; Brylee Williams, Missouri; Sidnie Saville, Virginia; Hannah McElrath, Georgia; Parker Fleming, Georgia; Makayla Nation, Oklahoma; Kate Trammel, Oklahoma; Blake Long, Oklahoma; Hattie Steichen, Oklahoma; Aaron Mahan, Arkansas; and Octavia Hassen, Ohio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.