NOC will host an art camp for kids starting July 20, featuring 18 class options.
The Arts Adventure Summer Camp, which marks its 30th anniversary this year, is a nonprofit supported by various groups, including the Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Students beginning sixth grade this fall to students that recently graduated high school are invited to sign up for the camp, which will be hosted 12:30-5:30 p.m. July 20-22 at NOC’s Tonkawa location.
Professional artists from NOC and guest artists from around Oklahoma will teach the classes, which include anything from poetry and photography to stage combat and leather animal masks. Technology-based classes also will be offered, including building digital escape rooms and video production.
Each class will be capped at 10 students, according to the camp’s website. When signing up, people are able to choose the top four classes the student is interested in. Each student will be put in two to three classes, depending on the time slots of the selected classes.
The camp costs $100 per student — $25 for registration and $75 for the class. A limited number of scholarships are offered for the class fee, but all attendees will need to pay the registration fee. Free transportation from Ponca City, Newkirk, and Blackwell also is available via Cimarron Transit.
Registration will be open until July 20, but T-shirts have already been purchased and are limited. In addition to the classes and necessary materials, the cost of the camp provides for snacks for the students throughout the day.
At the end of the camp, a showcase will be hosted at NOC to allow students to display or perform their creations. The camp sign-up is available through the NOC website. People with additional questions are encouraged to call NOC at (580)-628-6200.
